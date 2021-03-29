Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya’s Holi celebration with Disha Parmar is all about fun, love and laughter; See Pics

Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram and shared beautiful pics from his Holi celebration with Disha Parmar and they are too cute to be missed. Take a look:

Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya’s love story with Disha Parmar has been the talk of the town ever since his stint on the popular reality show. The handsome hunk, who has been head over heels in love with the actress, went on to confess his love for her on national television. In fact, post BB14 the lovebirds have often been spotted painting the town red with their mushy romance and they are a treat to watch in one frame.

And while the social media is inundated with Holi wishes today, the former Indian Idol singer also took to his Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of his celebration of this festival of colours with ladylove Disha. He shared pics of himself wherein he was going all mushy with Disha as they posed for the camera. This isn’t all. The former BB14 contestant also shared a fun filled video of themselves wherein the two were seen applying colours and teasing each other. Sending Holi wishes, Rahul wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours! Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don’t forget to eat all the mithaisss!!”

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s Holi post:

Check out Rahul Vaidya's second post from his Holi celebrations here:

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Rahul Vaidya tying the knot with the Disha. To this, the renowned singer said that they will be taking their nuptial vows in 3-4 months. However, the singer also added that the date has not been finalized yet. He further said that he wants his marriage to be a single and intimate one. The former BB contestant revealed that they will be hosting a separate function for the fraternity.

