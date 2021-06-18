Bigg Boss 14’s Shardul Pandit says ‘Being locked up in a house for a long time took its toll’ amidst COVID 19

Shardul Pandit opened up about struggling with things during COVID 19 and urges people to take mental health seriously.

Shardul Pandit has previously acted in shows like ‘Bandini’, ‘Siddhi Vinayak’ and ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ amongst others. He met with a lot of fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 14. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Shardul spoke about struggling with mental health during the lockdown amidst COVID 19. He also mentioned that with the lockdown that came with the widespread second COVID wave in India, it felt to him like the first lockdown never ended. He said, “Being locked up in the house for such a long time took its toll. Many projects that were supposed to take off got stalled.”

Speaking on his financial struggles during the pandemic, Shardul said, “Financially, many actors have not shooting which means no money and things have been tough for many people in the industry. I expected a long journey in Bigg Boss which didn’t happen. Thankfully, I have been working as radio jockey which helped monetarily and kept me busy. Financially and mentally, my radio job gave me something to do every day as it kept me going. It was something to look forward to.” Shardul further mentioned that he was not in a good state and had to let go of himself completely.

Shardul mentioned that though he was recently in Bigg Boss, he was personally going through a tough time. “I’d opened up about my struggle long in mid-2020 and though I was part of Bigg Boss yet it was a bad time for me. People’s comments that said, ‘you got out too soon’, ‘you didn’t do much on the show’ etc really affected me. Currently, I am working on my mental health.”

Also Read| Bigg Boss 14's Shardul Pandit on his friendship with Jasmin Bhasin: I'm not faking it to get brownie points

Share your comment ×