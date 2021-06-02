Bigg Boss 14’s Sonali Phogat reveals pandemic affected her mental health; Says daughter is her biggest support

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat shares about her getting affected by the pandemic situation and the role of her daughter in the situation.

(Content Warning: The article contains references to mental health.)

Sonali Phogat was a very popular contestant in the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. She has recently shared that her mental health has taken a toll in the pandemic situation. In an interview with The Times of India, she talked about the effect of the pandemic situation in her life and how her daughter is her biggest support. The actress is at present at her family farmhouse in Hisar, Haryana.

In the interview, she shared that many people contacted her for oxygen cylinders, hospitals and medicines during the second wave of COVID 19. She said that she was occupied with this task and few of her family members had also contracted Coronavirus; hence either she was in the hospital or helping people in the city. She shared that earlier this month, she had lost her maternal uncle to the virus and he was only 55. Sonali adds that it has affected her mental health hugely. She added that it is a difficult time and every person she has met has suffered in some way or another.

Sonali also shared that her daughter Yashodhara has been her biggest support in this time. She said that she feels calm with her daughter after going through a lot the whole day. She added that her daughter is a very positive girl and she feels lucky to have her in life.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant will be soon seen in a movie and she is also making her singing debut. Sonali had gone to New Delhi to finalise things with the director and left for Hisar immediately. She is also shooting for a Haryanvi song with Renuka Panwar. She said that they will be shooting in Gurgaon and Chandigarh, and she will be singing in the music video.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

