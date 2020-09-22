  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek to romance 'rumoured boyfriend' Nishant Malkani on the show?

According to sources, Gia Manek better known as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya is going to enter the Salman Khan show, and her love angle with rumoured beau Nishant Singh Malkani will be shown. Read on.
18219 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek to romance 'rumoured boyfriend' Nishant Malkani on the show?
Gia Manek, better known as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is reportedly all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. While this has left fans already excited, there is another news that will increase the curiosity levels. Well, along with Gia Manek, viewers will also see Nishant Singh Malik, who shared a great rapport with the actress. Yes, the duo has a close bond. 

Nishant and Gia are often seen hanging around with each other and having a gala time. From taking trips to going on dinner dates, the duo is seen together almost everywhere. Apparently, reports also suggest that Nishant and Gia are dating. Yes, they are rumoured to be romantically involved, however, they have not come out as a couple. But, it is now said that Gia and Nishant will 'romance' each other in the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Every year, we see love blossom inside the controversial house, which grabs the eyeballs of many viewers. And this time, sources have it that Gia and Nishant will heat up the BB 14 house with their love, as flames of passion are expected to be ignited by them. 

Sources close to the show reveal Gia and Nishant's romance angle will be shown in the show. Yes, the rumoured couple's love angle will apparently make heads turn with their mushy romance. The two will set the BB 14 house on fire with their bond, camaraderie, and equation. Well, if this happens, Bigg Boss 14 is certainly going to be an 'entertaining watch.' 

Meanwhile, Nishant was last seen as Akshat Jindal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, while Gia was seen in Manmohini. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section below. 

