Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if her husband Abhinav Shukla is dominating? Here's what she says

Salman Khan slammed Abhinav Shukla for mistreating his wife Rubina. The couple is often seen fighting. Read on to know more.

The excitement level in the Bigg Boss season 14 is increasing day by day. And especially during the Weekend ka Vaar when grills contestants for their misconduct. The new promo released shows Salman Khan slamming Abhinav Shukla for the way he mistreats his wife Rubina Dilaik. Earlier, Rubina had revealed that the couple participated in the show so that they can give a second chance to their relationship. It is seen that there is a compatibility issue between Abhinav and Rubina and it sometimes becomes a reason for the fight.

The promo shows Salman Khan saying to Abhinav Shukla, “You rudely dismiss Rubina when she is trying to explain things to you. I told you to be a husband, I never told you to be a dominating husband. To which Abhinav replied, ‘I am not perfect sir’. While Rubina is sitting beside him and is seen crying. Salman also asked Rubina, “Do you think your husband is letting you down right now? And she replies, ‘Yes sir’. In the past weeks, Rubina and Abhinav are seen having a heated argument.

The promo is captioned as, “Kya ban payegi yeh Jodi No. 1 phir se perfect? Ya phir iss baat par aa jayegi inke beech ek daraar?”

Rubina Dilaik’s revelation came as a shock for everyone. The actress said that differences had developed in her and Abhinav Shukla's marriage and also mentioned that they were about to file a divorce. Rubina stated that the only reason they did Bigg Boss 14 was to give each other another chance.

