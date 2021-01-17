Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan breaks into a dance with contestants on his hit song ‘Dhadke Dil Baar Baar'; WATCH

Viewers will witness Salman Khan dancing and enjoying with contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he shakes a leg to one of his old film songs.

Colors channel has been sharing new promos from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. Amid the tension between the contestants, host can be seen trying to cool down the environment. He is seen dancing with the contestants on his old hit song from the film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge which also starred Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. Contestants including Rakhi Sawant also performed on a Marathi song. From the promo, it looks they are enjoying Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

The promo shows Rakhi dancing to peppy Marathi track as she is dressed as a Lavani dancer and performs on the song. Rahul Vaidya also joins Rakhi on the dance floor. As Rakhi's dance ends, Aly Goni and Sonali Phogat are seen dancing on the song ‘Har kissi ko nahi milta pyaar’. Salman also takes over the dance floor and can be seen shaking a leg to his old hit song Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai from the '90s film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Aly and Salman are seen jamming to the dance step.

While in the second promo, each contestant has to feed a 'fareb ke teekha laddoo' to each other. Rahul accuses Nikki while Rubina Dilaik accuses Arshi Khan during the task. But the promo also shows Rubina spitting out the laddoo that Arshi feeds her and Salman slamming her.

The Weekend Ka Vaar will see Salman Khan schooling all contestants for their misbehaviour in the week. He also warned Rakhi Sawant to draw a line between vulgarity and entertainment after her remarks. Rakhi had made some comments relating to the female body parts.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee lends support to Abhinav Shukla after Salman Khan scolds him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Color TV twitter

Share your comment ×