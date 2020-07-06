Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan hikes his fees to host the reality show; To charge THIS whopping amount?

As per gossip mills, Salman Khan has apparently increased his fees to host Bigg Boss 14, and is now going to charge a humongous amount to be a part of the controversial reality show. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss is known for two major things, controversies and . While every season we see new controversies erupting between different contestants, there's one thing common, Salman Khan, hosting the controversial reality show. The Bollywood actor has been hosting Bigg Boss for a decade. While every year, we hear the actor saying that he is going to quit the show as he has had 'enough', but the love of his fans brings him back to the podium each passing year.

It's no news that Salman Khan is going to return as the host for the upcoming season, Bigg Boss 14 also. In fact, the preparations for shooting the show's promo has already begun. With the COVID-19 crisis, the show is going to be delayed and will air from October end now. However, now there's some big news from Salman Khan's end. Apparently, the actor's fees for hosting Bigg Boss season 14 has been revealed. Gossip mills are abuzz that the Dabangg actor has again hiked his fees for BB 14, and will be charging a whopping amount.

As per reports doing rounds on social media, Salman Khan is apparently charging 16 crores for every week. Yes, you read that right! Salman Khan is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 16 crore. Well, the actor's renumeration for Bigg Boss 14 is more than what he charged last year. The actor had reportedly charged Rs 12 to 14 crore for Bigg Boss 13 (last season). Well, the news has not been confirmed yet, but if it is true, than Bhaijaan has set yet another benchmark.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14's viral post here:

Meanwhile, names of several famous faces like Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Anchal Khurana, Akanksha Puri, Aarushi Dutta, Mansi Srivastava, Sahil Khan, Shanthipriya among others have come up to be a part of the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×