Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan launches the show with virtual dance act; Cites PM Modi's advice to return as host
Salman Khan 'virtually' danced on his famous track 'Just Chill' at the grand launch of Bigg Boss 14. He also revealed the reason for returning as host for season 14 and it has a PM Modi connection. Read on.
Salman Khan 'virtually' danced on his famous track 'Just Chill' at the grand launch of Bigg Boss 14. He also revealed the reason for returning as host for season 14 and it has a PM Modi connection. The actor said that he has to be ‘atmanirbhar’ and hence have turned host and MC both for the event.
Take a look at Salman Khan's virtual dance here:
