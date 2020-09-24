  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan on the new facilities in BB house: This is a dream come true season for anyone

As Bigg Boss 14 is set to take over the television screens, host Salman Khan has given a glimpse of never seen before facilities available in the BB house this season.
3939 reads Mumbai
It is just 10 days left for the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 and there have been countless speculations about the theme of the show. In fact, with the popular reality show coming up with the tagline of ‘Ab Scene Paltega’, the audience has been curious to know what has been changing inside the Bigg Boss house. However, host Salman Khan has now put an end to all the speculations as he has given a glimpse of the facilities the contestants will get to enjoy on Bigg Boss 14.

During the launch of the show, Salman revealed that while everyone has been locked in their houses given the COVID 19 lockdown and have been missing the outdoor fun including hitting the gym or going to a theatre etc, the contestants will get a chance to cherish everything inside the BB house. Calling it a dream come true season, the superstar revealed that the Bigg Boss house for the 14th season will have an inbuilt theatre, spa, gym, restaurant corner and even a BB mall for the contestants.

Take a look at the new facilities of Bigg Boss house:

To note, Bigg Boss 14 will premier on October 3 and will have several surprises lined up for both the audience and the contestants. For instance, the new season will witness popular contestants of the former seasons entering the house for special tasks and will reportedly be guiding the new contestants of the show. Looks like Bigg Boss 14 is certain to change the scene this time. Are you excited for the show? Tell us in the comment section below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu introduced as FIRST contestant; Salman Khan appoints Sidharth Shukla as his guide

Credits :Pinkvilla

