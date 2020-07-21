Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to NOT enter BB house amid COVID 19 scare; Actor to host show from his farm house?

While Bigg Boss 14 is all set to return in September, it is now being heard that host Salman Khan will not visit the BB 14 house this year considering the Coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the actor will shoot for the show from his farmhouse.

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most-awaited reality shows on Indian Television. Ever since BB 13 bid adieu to viewers, the news around Bigg Boss 14 began in full swing. Just like last year, this season too will don the host's hat for the controversial show. However, in BB 14, viewers may not be able to see Bhaijaan entering or visiting the house. Moreover, fans might also not see him hosting from a grand stage and welcoming some special guests on ever Weekend Ka Vaar.

Sources close to the show have it that Salman Khan will not shoot WKV episodes from any studio stage owing to the COVID-19 scare. The source said that shooting on a studio floor is 'impractical' during these difficult times. So, Dabangg Khan wishes to shoot for the upcoming season from his own farmhouse, situated in the outskirts of Mumbai in Pavel (Karjat). Salman wants to shoot from his farmhouse with a skeletal crew, and might also not visit the BB 14 house at all this time. All his parts from the show will be shot at his farmhouse.

So, in Bigg Boss 14, we will not see Salman Khan entering the house to surprise, shock, or school contestants like the past seasons. We earlier told you that the actor has also hiked his fees for the show. Moreover, the format of the Bigg Boss season 14 has been tweaked and it will have a close connection to the lockdown situation in the country. The contestants will undergo Coronavirus tests before entering the house and will have to maintain social distancing rules. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×