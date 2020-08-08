Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s show get a new name as Bigg Boss 2020; Makers unveils first promo

As the audience is eagerly waiting for the new season of Bigg Boss, the makers have unveiled the first promo of Salman Khan’s show.

It’s been a while since there have been reports about Bigg Boss 14 hitting the television screens. Yes! you read that right. After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss 13, the makers are coming up with the new season of the popular reality show. The show will be hosted by once again and the audience can’t keep calm for this new season of Bigg Boss. Needless to say, the fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 14.

And adding on to their excitement, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have finally unveiled the first promo of the show along with its new name. This year, Bigg Boss will be known as Bigg Boss 2020. The promo featured Salman trying his hands are farming during the lockdown as this COVID 19 lockdown has served as a screenbreaker for almost everyone. Soon, Salman gives a hit that the scene is about to change as Bigg Boss 2020 is hitting the television screens soon. The promo also unveiled the new logo of the show.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 aka Bigg Boss 2020’s first promo:

To note, this new season of the popular reality show will, reportedly, open gates for the commoners. Besides, the makers are also taking special precautions to ensure the team's safety during COVID 19 outbreak and has decided not to include any contestants with an international travel history this year. Meanwhile, several celebrities have been rumoured to be participating in the show which includes Nia Sharma, Akansha Puri, , Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Aarushi Dutta, Shanthipriya, and Shubhangi Atre.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: From theme to rumoured contestants, here’s what we know about Salman Khan’s show

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×