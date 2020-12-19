  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan schools Arshi Khan for targeting Vikas Gupta’s mother; She decides to leave the show

Arshi Khan was seen getting into an ugly argument with Vikas Gupta on Bigg Boss 14 following which the latter had pushed her in the pool.
Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14 has been all about a lot of arguments, nasty fights and some entertaining tasks from the beginning from this season. In fact, the entry of the new challengers (Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan) added a new spark to the show. While the show has been taking new turns ever since, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a massive twist after Vikas was eliminated for getting physical with Arshi and eventually pushing her into a pool on the show.

While the incident grabbed a lot of attention, in the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen reacting to the same and will be lashing out at Arshi. In the promo, Salman schooled Arshi for bringing Vikas’ mother in the conversation and stated that he would have probably reacted like Vikas had he been in his place. This isn’t all. He also quizzed the housemates about their reaction and everyone had similar opinion. While Arshi tried defending herself, but in vain. Irked with the schooling, Arshi even decides to walk out of the house and was seen moving towards the main gate.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 promo:

We wonder if Arshi will be leaving the show tonight. On the other hand, Aly Goni will be seen locking horns with Nikki Tamboli after she spoke about her tiff with Rakhi Sawant. Clearly, the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 14 is going to have some interesting dhamaka.

