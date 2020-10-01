Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan shares his COVID 19 special look for the grand premiere of his show; See Post

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, Salman Khan gives a glimpse of his preparation for the big event.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 is just two days away and the audience is all excited to witness the return of the popular reality show. Everyone is looking forward to the big night as the grand premiere for the fourteenth season will be different from what we have seen so far. Interestingly, BB14 has come with several changes in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in India be it in terms of safety, theme, facilities and much more.

As the audience is eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, adding on to their excitement, host has shared his look from the big night. In his recent post the Dabangg superstar was seen posing at the BB sets. He looked dapper in his all black look. But what caught our attention was the black mask. Yes! Salman Khan was sporting a matching mask given the COVID 19 outbreak. This makes it evident that the Bigg Boss 14 team is making sure to take every necessary precaution in this crisis situation.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s look for Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere:

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 14 will be premiered on October 3 and will be coming with lockdown theme but with a twist. This year, the Bigg Boss house will be having some never seen before facilities which include gym, spa, theatres, restaurant and a shopping mall which will be accessible by the contestants. Besides, several former BB contestants will also be seen entering the house to challenge the new participants.

