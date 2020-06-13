Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to shoot for the first promo of the reality show from his Panvel farmhouse?

As per reports, Salman Khan might shoot for the first promo of Bigg Boss from his farmhouse, where he is currently quarantining. Read on!

The thirteenth season of reality show Bigg Boss was a massive success, with Sidharth Shukla walking away with the coveted trophy and while fans wait for the official announcement of the fourteenth season, reports suggest that all plans for the official announcement are in place, and soon, the news will be out. That’s right! While earlier, it was being reported that the makers of Bigg Boss 14 would make the announcement in June, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the launch of the popular reality show got delayed.

Given the Coronavirus pandemic, and lockdown, it would it be difficult for the makers to confirm anything, since everything is subject to change, given the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19, but as per the latest round of reports, season 14 of BB is tentatively aiming to head into promotional shoots soon. That’s right! As per a report, for the first promo of the fourteenth season of BB, it is being said that host of the show, , might shoot the promo of the show from his Panvel farmhouse, which is where the Dabangg actor is currently quarantining with friends and family. Well, this news comes after Amitabh Bachchan, shot a video for KBC’s upcoming season from home.

If everything goes as per plan, reports suggest that the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 will take place in the first month of October this year and given the pandemic, Salman Khan has asked the makers to add 'social distancing' as a key feature of this season. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, the show registered the highest TRPs and due to which, BB13 got extended by a few months.

Check out Salman Khan's photo from his farmhouse here:

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s filmy showdown at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party almost resulted in blows

Credits :Peepingmoon

Share your comment ×