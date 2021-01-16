Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan SLAMS Sonali Phogat for using foul language for Rubina; Warns her about misbehaviour

Sonali Phogat, who recently got into an ugly argument with Rubina Dilaik, was seen using an abusive language towards the television actress following which she received a lot of flak.

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing some high voltage drama lately and some of the strongest contestants in the house are seen locking horns in the house. In fact, as the game is getting intense with every passing day, arguments and tiffs are becoming usual affair inside the BB house. Recently, the popular reality show witnessed a nasty fight between Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat and the latter was seen using foul language for the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress. Following this, Sonali received massive flak from the netizens.

And now as per the recent promo, host will be seen schooling Sonali for her misbehaviour during the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. In the promo, while a fan quizzed Sonali about abusing Rubina, Salman slammed Sonali for her choice of words for the television actress. He not just schooled Sonali for her misbehaviour but also warned her about giving threats. This isn’t all. While Sonali did try to defend herself, it went in vain and it was evident that the Dabangg actor was mighty miffed with her.

Take a look at the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar featuring Salman Khan:

#SonaliPhogat ko dene pade apne behaviour par jawaab, jab @BeingSalmanKhan ne kaha yeh bartaav nahi deta unko shobha!

Dekhiye Sonali aur baaki gharwalon se #JantaKaSawaal, aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before tv on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/I4uoycmOIM — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 16, 2021

To note, Rubina and Sonali has been at loggerheads for quite some time now and are often seen locking horns in the house. On the other hand, Rubina has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house and is often seen winning hearts with her strong opinions and impressive game.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if her husband Abhinav Shukla is dominating? Here's what she says

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors Twitter

Share your comment ×