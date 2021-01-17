Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan sternly warns Rakhi Sawant over vulgar comments, asks her to not get 'carried away'.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant was at the receiving end of Salman Khan's stern warning over her vulgar comments during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 14 is no less than an intense drama series with varied characters inside the house. The show has been much loved by fans this seasons especially after the entry of Rakhi Sawant who has been raking up controversies like never before. The Saturday night episode on Bigg Boss 14 was an eventful one as host interacted with contestants and even gave them a piece of his mind.

One such contestant who was at the receiving end of Salman's stern warning was Rakhi Sawant. The actor and host warned Rakhi to draw a line between vulgarity and entertainment after her remarks affected a few of her co-contestants. For the unversed, Rakhi had made some comments relating to the female body parts.

Reprimanding Rakhi, Salman Khan said “You have been often told that you are an entertainer and there is a slight difference between entertainment and vulgarity. You crossed that limit. The audience may not know what we are talking about, but they can understand a limit was crossed."

Rakhi, on the other hand, responded by clarifying that she said it out of anger but admitted her mistake and apologised for the same. Salman also added that such acts cannot be justified. Earlier in the week, Aly Goni had addressed Rakhi's comments and expressed his discomfort over her vulgar comments in the house.

