Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan takes an indirect dig on TRP and media channels over allegedly spreading false news

Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 took a dig on the section of media which allegedly spread false news.
Bigg Boss 14 witnessed its first Weekend Ka Vaar wherein a lot of drama happened. While Salman Khan like every year had some advice for the housemates, he also rapped a few for not performing up to the mark. Being the irreverent self that he is, Salman even indirectly took a dig at the media channels who have been riding high on TRPs by allegedly spreading false news. One can remember Arnab Goswami even shouted and scram for Salman Khan to speak up on certain matters on the channel. 

Speaking indirectly of TRPs and how shouting and screaming won't fetch numbers in long run, Salman quipped, "Who watches films? Audience. We all want TRP but it doesn't mean you get it by all means. You have to make it big and better with honesty and being real and not by spreading false news or shouting. That is not the point. People won't watch it for long. Whatever I had to say I have said it indirectly now."

Speaking of it, many A-listers and top production houses came together recently to sue channels who allegedly had been berating the industry and maligning their names. 

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman & other producers move to Delhi HC against 2 news channels for irresponsible reporting

Salman recently stepped out to resume shoot of Radhe which will be releasing next year. For Bigg Boss, Salman returned as the host for the 11th season consecutively and is considered one of the best. Bigg Boss 14 air at 10:30 PM on week days and 9 PM on weekends. 

