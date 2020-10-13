Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan takes an indirect dig on TRP and media channels over allegedly spreading false news
Bigg Boss 14 witnessed its first Weekend Ka Vaar wherein a lot of drama happened. While Salman Khan like every year had some advice for the housemates, he also rapped a few for not performing up to the mark. Being the irreverent self that he is, Salman even indirectly took a dig at the media channels who have been riding high on TRPs by allegedly spreading false news. One can remember Arnab Goswami even shouted and scram for Salman Khan to speak up on certain matters on the channel.
Salman Khan replies to Arnab Goswami... In his own inimitable, irreverent style! Sharp and pointed, no screaming, shouting poppycock. pic.twitter.com/ZnhYWOzdvY
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 12, 2020
Speaking of it, many A-listers and top production houses came together recently to sue channels who allegedly had been berating the industry and maligning their names.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman & other producers move to Delhi HC against 2 news channels for irresponsible reporting
Salman recently stepped out to resume shoot of Radhe which will be releasing next year. For Bigg Boss, Salman returned as the host for the 11th season consecutively and is considered one of the best. Bigg Boss 14 air at 10:30 PM on week days and 9 PM on weekends.