Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan teases Rahul about GF Disha Parmar; Says she is in Thailand with her ‘boyfriend’

Rahul Vaidya has confessed his feelings for Disha Parmar on national television and had popped the big question to her. However, he is still waiting for her response.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a lot of fun and dhamaka as the housemates were seen celebrating Diwali in the house. While the makers of the popular reality show came with interesting tasks for the contestants, host was also seen having fun on the show. Amid this, Rahul Vaidya and his love story with Disha Parmar came on Salman’s radar and the superstar was seen teasing the renowned singer about the same. To note, Rahul had proposed Disha on her birthday on national television on November 11 and it has garnered a lot of attention.

Pulling Rahul’s leg, Salman quizzed Rahul if he has got the reply of his proposal, to which the latter said that he is still waiting for the same. Soon, the Dabangg star jokingly told him that Disha isn’t replying as she is holidaying in Thailand with her ‘boyfriend’. This left Rahul scared to bit and he urged fans not to say anything like this. This left everyone bursting into laughter and soon Salman quizzed Rahul if people go to Thailand with their boyfriends and girlfriends. Interestingly, the leg pulling didn’t end here.

The superstar then sent Rahul to the store room in the house and told him that there is something for him. While the former Indian Idol contestant was quite excited, he was disappointed to see that it was nothing but a prop for the task. Later, Salman tells Rahul that Disha hasn’t sent any message for him yet.

