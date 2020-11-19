Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan tests negative for COVID 19; Actor to shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar episode tomorrow

Salman Khan's Coronavirus reports have come negative and the actor is all set to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar tomorrow. Read on.

fans were left 'worried' about the actor's health recently after it was revealed that a few of his staff members tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Pinkvilla was the first one to report that Salman's personal driver Ashok and two of the actor's household staff had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Owing to the unprecedented situation, Salman and his family had isolated themselves for the next 14 days.

Now, there seems to be some good news for Salman Khan fans, who were praying for his and his family's health. According to the latest development by The Khabri, Salman and his family have been tested negative for COVID-19. Yes, the test results of Salman Khan and his family members are negative. Not only this, but it was also revealed that Salman is all set to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar tomorrow (November 20, Friday) itself. Well, this news has certainly brought some relief to Salman's fans who were anxiously waiting for the developments.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Breaking #SalmanKhan and his family test #Negative for COVID-19 Salman To shoot #WeekendKaVaar tomorrow himself — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 19, 2020

The actor's staff members, who were detected with COVID-19 have been admitted to Bombay hospital. According to sources, Salman has made sure his staff gets the best treatment and care for the illness. Along with Bigg Boss 14, Salman is also shooting for his upcoming movie for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The much-awaited film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss season 14 has already reached mid-way. The BB 14 contestants are leaving no stones underturned to make their mark in the house, and in viewers' hearts. So, are you excited to see how Salman Khan takes the BB 14 inmates class this time on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar that airs on Saturday-Sunday at 9 PM only on Colors? Let us know in the comment section below.

