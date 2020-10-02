Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's 'little BB chalet' will leave you stunned; Watch Video

Ahead of Bigg Boss 14's grand premiere, here's a sneak peek into host Salman Khan's little BB chalet, and it is something that you wouldn't want to miss. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 14 is going to commence from tomorrow, October 3. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to bring some 'entertainment and drama' and squash the boredom that the year 2020 has brought with it. With the grand premiere just a day away, everyone's eyes are on Bigg Boss season 14, and every little detail is being noticed.

It was only yesterday, that host teased fans with his 'uber-cool' look for the much-awaited BB 14 launch. Salman's look was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, as he was seen wearing a mask while looking dashing in all-black attire. Now, to increase fans' curiosity, a video of Salman Khan's 'special chalet' for Bigg Boss has surfaced on social media and it has caught fans' attention. Yes, a sneak peek of Salman's special restroom (chalet) is Salman's stylist Ashley Rebello, and it will leave you stunned.

Salmans's 'little' BB chalet' has all the amenities that one needs for a comforting and relaxing stay. From a gym to a huge TV set, one will find everything necessary in Salman's specially designed BB chalet. The chalet is aesthetically designed and looks very appealing. The highlights are the huge portraits from Salman's look from his movies Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, and also the wall having Salman's name all over. Well, this sneak peek, into Salman's BB chalet has certainly left fans amazed.

Take a look at Salman's BB chalet here:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 will premiere tomorrow on Colors TV at 9 pm. While we already know Jaan Sanu is the first BB 14 contestant, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Pavitra Punia are also said to enter the BB 14 house. Are you excited for Bigg Boss season 14's grand premiere? Let us know in the comment section below.

