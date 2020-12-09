Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's show to get an extension of over a month; BB 14 Finale to take place on THIS date?

According to gossip mills, Bigg Boss 14 makers are planning to extend the season for more than a month. Here's when the Salman Khan hosted show might come to an end this time.

The excitement for Bigg Boss season 14 had begun ever since BB 13 bid goodbye to viewers. After a lot of confusion, BB 14 'finally' hit the tube on October 3, (2020), with many new changes. With the theme of 'ab scene paltega,' Bigg Boss 14 was launched with several changes in the format, rules, look, and amenities, only increasing the curiosity of fans.

Though BB 14 got a good start, it did not match the viewers' expectations, and many termed it boring initially. In fact, it failed to garner audiences' attention and make a place in the TRP list. However, since the last few weeks, BB 14 has picked pace and grabbed eyeballs. The sudden changes by the makers and the housemates finally playing the game with full spirit have made it interesting. It was only this weekend that the makers introduced former contestants of the show as 'challengers' in BB 14.

Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan entered the house to spice things up. Moreover, Rumours of evicted contestants Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli's re-entry in the show have also been doing rounds. While BB 14 fans were trying to fathom all these new changes, there's another 'big update' for them, which will leave them 'surprised.' Well, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to get an extension. Yes, you read that right!

According to the latest media reports in a leading entertainment portal, the makers have decided to extend BB 14 by over a month, probably a month and a half. So, the Bigg Boss 14 finale which was likely to happen in January, will now take place in February. Though the ultimate BB 14 finale date is not confirmed, it will probably take place on February 21 (2020). Yes, the tentative date of the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is 21st February.

Well, the makers of BB 14 have not yet confirmed the extension of this season as well as the previous one. But, if Bigg Boss 14 gets an extension, viewers are going to have a gala time with more entertainment, drama, action, masala, and fun. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Spotboye

