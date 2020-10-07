Bigg Boss 14: Sapna Sappu aka Sapna bhabhi to be the FIRST wild card contestant on Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 14 First Wild Card Entry: According to several media reports, Sapna Sappu aka Sapna bhabhi is likely to enter the Salman Khan-hosted show as a wild card contestant in a few weeks. Read on.

It has just been about four days since contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house are entertaining the audience. Now, it seems like, soon a new addition will be made to the Bigg Boss 14 family. Yes, we're talking about the first wild card entry in the BB 14 house. Wondering who it is? Well, it is none other than Bollywood actress Sapna Sappu, popularly known as Sapna bhabhi.

According to the Times of India, Sapna Sappu is all set to enter the -hosted show as a wild-card contestant. She will step into the BB 14 house in the coming few weeks. However, there has been no confirmation made yet regarding Sapna Sappu's participation and date of entry in Bigg Boss season 14. Sapna shot to fame with her erotic web-series Sapna Bhabhi, which ran for four seasons. She is a well-known part of the entertainment industry and has worked in several Bhojpuri, Hindi, and Gujarati cinema. Her career spans over two decades, and Sapna has acted in more than 250 films in the above-mentioned languages.

She made her Bollywood debut in the year 1998 with the film Gunda starring Mithun Chakraborty, wherein she played the actor's sister. Her other web shows include Taankh Jhaank, Love Lust Drama, Sapna Ke Angoor, and Boss. However, the actress couldn't carve a niche for herself in Bollywood or the Television industry.

Take a look at Sapna's Instagram picture here:

On the personal front, Sapna tied the knot with a businessman from Gujarat in 2013, however, the two parted ways later on. The adult star is the single mother of a son, who was born in 2015.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi makes her way into the Bigg Boss 14 house. And if she does, what new 'takda' will she add in the controversial reality show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

