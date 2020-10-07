  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Sapna Sappu aka Sapna bhabhi to be the FIRST wild card contestant on Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 14 First Wild Card Entry: According to several media reports, Sapna Sappu aka Sapna bhabhi is likely to enter the Salman Khan-hosted show as a wild card contestant in a few weeks. Read on.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: October 7, 2020 01:47 pm
Sapna Sappu to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant? Bigg Boss 14: Sapna Sappu aka Sapna bhabhi to be the FIRST wild card contestant on Salman Khan's show?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has just been about four days since contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house are entertaining the audience. Now, it seems like, soon a new addition will be made to the Bigg Boss 14 family. Yes, we're talking about the first wild card entry in the BB 14 house. Wondering who it is? Well, it is none other than Bollywood actress Sapna Sappu, popularly known as Sapna bhabhi. 

According to the Times of India, Sapna Sappu is all set to enter the Salman Khan-hosted show as a wild-card contestant. She will step into the BB 14 house in the coming few weeks. However, there has been no confirmation made yet regarding Sapna Sappu's participation and date of entry in Bigg Boss season 14. Sapna shot to fame with her erotic web-series Sapna Bhabhi, which ran for four seasons. She is a well-known part of the entertainment industry and has worked in several Bhojpuri, Hindi, and Gujarati cinema. Her career spans over two decades, and Sapna has acted in more than 250 films in the above-mentioned languages. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Abhinav Shukla asked to SACRIFICE immunity to help Rubina Dilaik become an accepted inmate

She made her Bollywood debut in the year 1998 with the film Gunda starring  Mithun Chakraborty, wherein she played the actor's sister. Her other web shows include Taankh Jhaank, Love Lust Drama, Sapna Ke Angoor, and Boss. However, the actress couldn't carve a niche for herself in Bollywood or the Television industry. 

Take a look at Sapna's Instagram picture here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you challenge people... You may Lose one day... When you challenge yourself... you'll Win everyday... #boss

A post shared by Sapna Sappu (@sapnasappuofficial) on

On the personal front, Sapna tied the knot with a businessman from Gujarat in 2013, however, the two parted ways later on. The adult star is the single mother of a son, who was born in 2015. 

Well, it would be interesting to see if Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi makes her way into the Bigg Boss 14 house. And if she does, what new 'takda' will she add in the controversial reality show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli calls Sidharth Shukla 'marriage material,' Latter flirts with her

Credits :Times of India

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 FIRST Nomination Task: Contestants clash to get immunity; Hina, Sidharth help to form strategies
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rejected inmates Rubina Dilaik, Nishant, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Sanu to face 'trouble' on Day 1
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Highlights: Hina, Gauahar, Sidharth's roles revelation to contestants introduction
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Singer Rahul Vaidya enters singing Salman Khan's songs impressing the superstar
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Radhe Maa is NOT a contestant; Salman Khan REVEALS she entered to bless the house
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan calls Nishant Singh Malkhani, questions about his 'short temperament'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement