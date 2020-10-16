  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal blasts Sidharth Shukla post eviction as he wanted a lap dance from her & she refused

Sara Gurpal, the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 14, recently lashed out at Sidharth Shukla for unfairly and intentionally voting her out. She also posed some allegations of the BB 13 winner. Read on.
7878 reads Mumbai
Sara Gurpal slams Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal blasts Sidharth Shukla post eviction as he wanted a lap dance from her & she refused
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sara Gurpal, the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 14, recently lashed out at Sidharth Shukla for unfairly and intentionally voting her out. She also posed some allegations of the BB 13 winner.

Here's a glimpse of Sara's interview after elimination: 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Khabri Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla 'jija'; we wonder what Shehnaaz Gill has to say
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar Khan get into an 'argument' over Nikki, Jasmin's task
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla DECLINES Hina Khan's friendship as she asks about his relationship status; Watch
Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS she's watching the show for Sidharth Shukla; Says 'Freshers seem confused'
Bigg Boss 14: Evicted contestant Sara Gurpal to enter Salman Khan's show again?
Bigg Boss 14's first evicted contestant Sara Gurpal takes the Ultimate BB Quiz
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement