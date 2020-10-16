Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls her eviction unfair; Says ‘I have maintained my dignity, proud of my journey’

Sara Gurpal was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 and her elimination left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Bigg Boss 14 has started with a bang early this month and has been witnessing some high voltage drama lately. Interestingly, adding on the twists and turns on the popular reality show, BB14 saw its first eviction this week wherein Sara Gurpal was asked to bid adieu to the BB house. To note, Sara was chosen for elimination by the three seniors – , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Soon after the decision was announced, the netizens called her elimination unfair and demanded to bring her back on the show.

And now, Sara has shared her first video post her elimination from Bigg Boss 14 wherein she has expressed her gratitude towards her fans for supporting her during her journey on the show. In the video, the Punjabi singer stated that she has maintained her dignity on the show and the audience loved watching me inside the BB. “I am really overwhelmed with the support,” she had mentioned. Furthermore, Sara emphasised that her eviction was quite unfair. “I would have been happy if the audience would have voted me out. In that case, I would have tried working on my personality maybe. However, the audience loved my personality. So, if this eviction happens because of one person the it is totally unfair. I did everything in the house from tasks to household chores and I am proud out it. Even Hina and Gauahar were against my elimination,” Sara added in the video.

Take a look at Sara Gurpal’s video about her elimination from Bigg Boss 14:

To note, Sara was nominated for elimination along with Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani. While seniors had to choose the one to be eliminated from the show, it was Sidharth Shukla who had apparently convinced Hina and Gauahar about eliminating Sara.

