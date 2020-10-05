Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla 'jija'; we wonder what Shehnaaz Gill has to say
Bigg Boss 14 has already started with all the drama and amid Jasmin Bhasin crying and Nikki Tamboli's tantrums, there is a new relationship which has been formed inside the Bigg Boss house. It is already known that Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have entered the show as seniors who have been given the power and authority over certain areas in the house. All the contestants have been trying their best to not rub the seniors in the wrong way, and in the process, bonds are being formed.
We have seen all sorts of relations in Bigg Boss earlier, but this jija-saali duo will be a new one. Meanwhile, the season has definitely started with a bang as Jasmin and Nikki were seen having a heated argument.
