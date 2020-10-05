  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla 'jija'; we wonder what Shehnaaz Gill has to say

Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla 'Punjab Ka Jija' leaving him blushing and Jasmin Bhasin amused inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.
6894 reads Mumbai
Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla jija in Bigg Boss 14 house. Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla 'jija'; we wonder what Shehnaaz Gill has to say
Bigg Boss 14 has already started with all the drama and amid Jasmin Bhasin crying and Nikki Tamboli's tantrums, there is a new relationship which has been formed inside the Bigg Boss house. It is already known that Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have entered the show as seniors who have been given the power and authority over certain areas in the house. All the contestants have been trying their best to not rub the seniors in the wrong way, and in the process, bonds are being formed. 

During one of the task, when Sara Gurpal, who hails from Punjab, was asked to clean the pool, she got into a banter with Sidharth. In a promo shared today, during a conversation Sara will be seen calling Sidharth 'Punjab Ka Jija' which left him blushing and Jasmin curious. Well, if you wonder why did she call him jija, here's the thing. There is no way one can forget the bond shared by Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13. Sara belongs to Punjab, so does Shehnaaz Gill. As Sara and Shehnaaz both come from Punjab, Sara addressed Sidharth as Punjab's jija. Ahem, that did leave Sidharth tongue tied for a moment. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We have seen all sorts of relations in Bigg Boss earlier, but this jija-saali duo will be a new one. Meanwhile, the season has definitely started with a bang as Jasmin and Nikki were seen having a heated argument. 

Did you watch the first episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14, October 4, Day 1 written update: Jasmin cries on the first day after argument with Nikki

Credits :Colors Instagram

