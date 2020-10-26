Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal REACTS to Rahul Vaidya's 'nepotism' comment on Jaan Sanu during nomination task

The first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Sara Gurpal, has reacted to Rahul Vaidya's 'nepotism' comment on Jaan Kumar Sanu during the nomination task that will take place tonight. Here's what she has to say about it.

The Bigg Boss 14 house is going to see a never before seen debate today during the nominations task. If you've been following the show you might know what we're talking about, but if not, we're here. For the first time, Bigg Boss contestants are going to clash over 'nepotism.' Yes, the concept 'nepotism,' which has led to many controversies and arguments, this time is going to create a storm in the BB 14 house.

It will so happen that during the nomination task tonight, Rahul Vaidya will target Jaan Sanu for being a nepo-kid. Rahul will nominate Jaan stating that he's a part of the show only because of his father (Kumar Sanu). In the promo shared by the makers, Rahul is heard saying, 'I would like to nominate Jaan Kumar Sanu. I hate nepotism. Whoever has come on the show, they've come on the basis of their hard work. Jaan is on the show because he's someone's son.'

Rahul's comments leave all housemates furious, and they lash out at him for bringing up the topic. Jaan, who is visibly hurt by Rahul's remarks, goes on to explain, 'I am fortunate that my Mr. Kumar Sanu is my father. Not everybody is that lucky. Unfortunate for you.' However, Rahul replies back stating he does not need his father to be somebody. Later, things get nasty, and the two even get into a physical fight, with Jaan warming Rahul, 'Baap pe mat jaana.'

This whole nepotism ruckus in the BB 14 house has caught many eyeballs, and the controversy has reached a top-notch. The viewers are divide between Rahul and Jaan. Now, Sara Gurpal has reacted to this nepotism debate in BB 14 on her Twitter handle. Yes, Sara, who was the first evicted contestant of the -hosted show, has expressed her opinions on this clash.

Sara shared that Jaan has never stayed with his father. Jaan had revealed that he wants to build a name for himself on his own, and make his mother proud. I wish that he creates an identity for himself soon. She also spoke about the 'nepotism' angle. The Punjabi girl expressed that she is not aware of this nepotism thing as it does not exist in their industry. They have to work hard and make their own name.

Further, Sara explained how Rahul Vaidya became a household name after a reality show (Indian Idol) and motivated others to wait for their time. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at Sara's tweets here:

#JaanKumarSanu kabhi b apne dad k sath nhe rhe .Unhone khud bola tha ki mei apni pehchan banana chahta hu apni #Mom ki proud kerna chahta hu.I really wish wo apni pehchan bnaye — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) October 26, 2020

#Nepotism ki pta nhe.Humare toh kahi durr durr tak koi iss industry mei nhe tha humne khud pehchaan bnai hai and aage b koshish hai.#RahulVaidya ne ek Reality show k bad apne parents ko proud Kia and that’s commendable.If you reading this then your time wil come.#hardworkpaysoff — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) October 26, 2020

