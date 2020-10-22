Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal reacts to Shehzad Deol’s elimination from the show; Calls it an ‘unfair decision’

After Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol becomes the second contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14, which started with a bang earlier this month, has witnessed one of most surprising episodes last night. After a dhamakedar journey of around two weeks, the seniors , Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla have left the house. This wasn’t all. The episode also witnessed another shocking elimination as Shehzad Deol was eliminated from the popular reality show. His eviction came as a major disappointment for the audience, especially because the decision was made by the freshers and not by audience votes.

While everyone has been brimming with opinion over Shehzad’s elimination, Sara Gurpal, the first eliminated contestant of BB14, also reacted to the same and called it an unfair decision. She shared her views on Shehzad’s post wherein he spoke about his elimination from the popular reality show. He had mentioned, “It thought it would be a fair game, but the journey has ended too soon….. I know if it was up to you guys, I would have been inside.” Reacting to this, Sara commented, “Again !!! Unfair decision !! Damn ! Life is pretty unfair but your gotta be strong !!”

Take a look at Sara Gurpal’s reaction to Shehzad Deol’s elimination from Bigg Boss 14:

To note, Sara was the first contestant to bid adieu to Bigg Boss house this season. Interestingly, her elimination was also touted to be unfair by the audience as it wasn’t decided on the basis of votes, but it was a decision taken by the seniors who had to decide between Sara, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya.

