Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal takes a jibe at Jaan Sanu’s performance; Wonders ‘What is he doing in the show?’

Sara Gurpal, who was the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, shared a post about Jaan Kumar Sanur’s stint. Here’s what she wrote.

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing some high voltage drama since the beginning. Be it the entrance of the senior ( , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan), the rejection of contestants, new rules, and even the elimination, everything about the new season of the popular reality show. To note, the elimination in Bigg Boss 14 has been quite different from the previous seasons as this time the decision was taken by the seniors. So far, Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol have been evicted from the show.

Interestingly, their elimination came as a shock to everyone as they were considered to be entertaining and strong contestants. This isn’t all. Their ‘unfair’ elimination also pointed fingers at why Jaan Kumar Sanu has been saved by the housemates and seniors repeatedly. To note, Jaan has been considered as one of the weakest contestants as per the audience and netizens and is said to be the one playing under Nikki’s influence. While many people are irked to see him being saved without adding on to the entertainment quotient of the show, Sara has also taken a jibe at Jaan’s performance in Bigg Boss 14.

The Punjabi singer wrote a sarcastic message in her Instagram story and quizzed if Jaan was doing anything on the show. “Can someone tell me what is #JaanKumarSanu doing in the show?? Mera vision toh weak hai apko kuch dikha kya?” Sara wrote.

Meanwhile, Sara had also expressed her disappointment over Shehzad’s elimination and had called it an unfair decision. She wrote, “Again !!! Unfair decision !! Damn ! Life is pretty unfair but your gotta be strong !!” Do you agree with Sara? Share your views in the comment section below.

