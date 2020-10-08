Bigg Boss 14: Savi Thakur says 'would love to do the show'; Rajesh Kumar wishes for ‘kam gandagi’ this year

Savi Thakur and Rajesh Kumar open up on Bigg Boss 14. Savi said that he will like to do the show, Rajesh, on the other hand, spoke about what he wants from the season.

Bigg Boss is undoubtedly India's most loved show, not just among the audiences, but celebs too. And with season 14 of the controversial show on air currently, there is already a lot of curiosity and excitement. Actor Savi Thakur, who has recently joined the cast of Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega is also a fan of the show and even said that he would love to participate in the show in the future.

He told us, "I would love to do 'Bigg Boss' because I want to see why people change when they enter the house, why they become extra violent and why do they start playing dirty games. I mean what changes and what forces them to do so. I think I am the kind of person who will stay calm and will perform in all the tasks."

The Porus actor also asserted that people forget to play their real self in the show, and said, "They forget themselves and start playing dirty games, they forget their true nature and the right way of doing tasks, and people might hate you for that. I think one should be real, no matter what. Not only in a reality show but it’s important to control your anger and your emotions in real life too, people want to see the real you so no need to play anything artificial."

On the other hand, Rajesh Kumar hopes that the show has less abuses and more entertainment this year. “The expectation from the show is, like every year, I am wishing that thodhi gandagi kam ho. It becomes very serious. I just hope that there should be some scope for humour as well. Anyway, we are in a pandemic and I hope Bigg Boss can come as a huge relief because around us, everything is already serious. I hope the contestants play sportingly rather than being abusive,” he added.

Credits :Pinkvilla

