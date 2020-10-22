  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 senior Hina Khan paints the town red with beau Rocky Jaiswal post her exit from show; See pics

As Hina Khan has completed her stint on Bigg Boss 14, the lady seems to be enjoying some quality time with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and we can’t get enough of their mushy chemistry.
The Bigg Boss 14 went a level ahead with its entertainment quotient this season after seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla had entered the house. And after a successful and entertaining stint of two weeks inside the BB house, the seniors have left the show. While the audience has showered immense love on this trio, Hina seems to have witnessed a grand welcome at her home. In fact, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, who was missing her beau Rocky Jaiswal, is elated to be back with her man.

In fact, Hina treated her fans with some beautiful pics capturing her mushy moments with Rocky. In the first pic, the lady looked adorable in her pink t-shirt as she posed with her main man. The pic was captioned as, “Humne har pal mai jitni zindagi dekhi hai, Tumne zindagi mein utne pal nahi dekhe.. #HIRO Forever” followed by a heart emoticon. In the next pic, she was swamping Rocky with her love as she showered kisses on him. For this Hina wrote, “Pyaar beshumaar.. Naseeb apna apna.”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s love filled pics with Rocky Jaiswal:

Meanwhile, Hina has expressed her gratitude towards fans for loving her stint on Bigg Boss 14. She also mentioned how she had enjoyed her time with Sidharth and Gauahar and that she will be missing their fun times and banters. “Will miss this tigdi forever. Thank you Sidharth and Gauhar for being the way you wer..Got to learn a lot from you guys. Will miss our fun times, laughters, our cute banter, morning breakfast, lunch and dinner together.. And much more,” Hina tweeted.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

