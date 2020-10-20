Bigg Boss 14: Senior Sidharth Shukla's FIRST pic after getting out of the house is OUT

Sidharth Shukla was spotted stepping out of the Bigg Boss 14 house after his two weeks journey as a 'toofani senior'. Read.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the seniors. In the first two weeks, along with Sidharth, and Gauahar Khan had also entered to spice up the game in the beginning. Now as the two weeks period end, Sidharth was reportedly seen stepping out of the house. A post shared by Bigg Boss 14 Jasoos, Sidharth was captured stepping out of the house but he was seen near the house for a longer period. With reports hinting that his stay might be extended, we wonder if this is part of the game currently.

Meanwhile, the first week TRP for the show has been decent compared to the last few seasons. The entire seniors vs freshers concept has definitely kept the audience hooked especially with all the drama ensuing inside. While Hina was assigned the BB Mall and luxury items responsibility, Gauahar was looking after the kitchen and Sidharth was the master to study contestants' behaviour.



Speaking of Sidharth, against his aggressive side, this season saw a light side of Sid wherein he was seen poking fun and entertaining the audience. Sidharth has been accused of favouring Nikki Tamboli, who has been garnering a lot of attention on the show. Did you enjoy the entire seniors vs freshers bit? Who is your favourite contestant this season?

Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV during week days and 9 PM during weekends.

Credits :Instagram

