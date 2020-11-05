Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit gets the support of netizens post he confesses to being in a financial crunch

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Shardul Pandit has opened up about his financial woes. After the episode was aired, netizens came out in support of him.

Reality show Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting with each passing day. From making shocking revelations to giving tough fights in the tasks, contestants are trying every possible way to stay in the house. Some of the contestants are in the headlines for their personal revelations. Few days ago, we saw Eijaz Khan opening up to Shardul about his financial condition. The popular television actor revealed that he was left with just Rs 4000 in his bank account and had to borrow the money from a friend.

Now, Shardul Pandit has bared his heart out on the reality show. He told Naina during the task that he needs to be on the show for a few more weeks so that he can earn some money for his mother's treatment. It so happened that during the nomination task, Shardul and Naina had to speak about why they deserve to be on the show, thus attempting to win the oxygen mask. However, both failed to pick up the mask when the buzzer went off. Soon after the episode was aired, netizens came out in support of Shardul. Interestingly, #ShardulPandit started trending on Twitter, with netizens asking fans to vote for him.

Check out the tweets:

I feel sad for #ShardulPandit. His mannerisms are mirror of his struggles. He kept that Rhino beetle outside the redzone says a lot that he respects life and he freed that bug from Redzone which is a kind of prison. Try Save him he needs the money he earns per week#HH14 #BB14 — TheHerdHUSH (@TheHerdHush) November 3, 2020

the way he picked up the insect so gently and then watched it walk away so calmy like a child. My heart . He is so kind and considerate towards everyone #ShardulPandit #BB14 pic.twitter.com/jUNfufWQxC — . (@Sukruta27) November 3, 2020

One user wrote, “Please sab Shadul ko vote karna. He needs it more. Poor guy. He's really kind and emotional too.” Another tweeted, “Guys please vote for shradul pandit he really needs our vote he should stay in the house.” “Shardul has entertained so much in the unseen clips but @BiggBoss you don't add his clips in the main episode and now you are going to evict him this week. He is such a good and talented human being. Can't see him sad I want to watch him more! #ShardulPandit #BB14,” said another. Well, social media is moved by the actor's honesty on the national television. Read Also: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli’s dirty act during nomination leaves everyone shocked; Twitterati call her ‘cheap’

Credits :Twitter

