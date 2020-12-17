Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit thinks 'enemies' Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya should team up for the game

Bigg Boss 14's former contestant Shardul Pandit feels Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya will make strong pair for the game.

Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya's rivalry is known to all. The two Bigg Boss 14 contestants have had the ugliest of fights in the house. Be it calling each other names, to disapproving of one another's opinions, Rahul and Rubina have never shared a cordial bond in the BB 14 house. Both are touted to be the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

Though they don't gel up together, an ex-contestant feels they will make a 'strong pair' for the game. The former BB 14 inmate with such ideas is none other Shardul Pandit. Yes, Shardul thinks that 'enemies' Rubina and Rahul should team up for the show as they will give a tough competition to others. 'I personally think if Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik team up sabki halat kharab ho jayegi,' tweeted Shardul. Recently, when Rahul re-entered the house, he took a sly dig at Rubina.

'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Raja Aa Gaya Khatam Karega Kahaani,' Rahul stated. Rubina took Rahul's sarcastic remark sportingly and the two smiled at each other. Shardul is impressed by their calm attitude towards each other and said, 'I liked the interaction yesterday.' Moreover, Shardul is also liking Rakhi Sawant's stint in the BB 14 house and her antics during the recent captaincy task. 'Everyone else lado maro bitching karo Mujhe to Rakhi Sawant me jeet liya aaj,' expressed Shardul.

Take a look at Shardul's tweets here:

I perosnally think if @rahulvaidya23 and @RubiDilaik team up sabki halat kharab ho jayegi.

I liked the interaction yesterday #ColorsTV #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) December 16, 2020

Everyone else lado maro bitching karo Mujhe to #RakhiSawant me jeet liya aaj. Kripaya comments section mai isko kyu nahi usko kyu nahi support kiya poochne ka vyarth Prayas na karie @IAMREALRAKHI @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BiggBoss2020 #bb14 — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya will get into loggerheads tonight as the captaincy task continues. What are your opinions about Shardul's idea? Who do you think will be the new captain of BB 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

