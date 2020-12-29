Bigg Boss 14: Shefali Bagga questions those mocking Rubina Dilaik for being a dominating wife

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga has recently shown her support towards Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik. Here’s what she says about the same.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik often gets mocked by housemates for dominating co-contestant and husband Abhinav Shukla. Rahul Vaidya often cracks jokes on Rubina for her dominating nature. Even host makes fun of the actress for dominating her hubby Abhinav. Now, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga has taken to her Twitter handle and said that there’s nothing wrong with Rubina for being dominant when she is doing it for ‘good’. Shefali also asks why no one ever questions a dominating husband.

She has retweeted a quote from Colors TV and writes, “When you are dominating for good , I think there is nothing wrong in that. #rubina #BiggBoss14.” She further added, “I have hardly seen people raising questions when a husband is dominating. Strange but true. Then why to point when a wife is dominating. Arey unka relationship hai jaise unko sahi lage (It is their relationship, whatever works for them). #rubina #biggboss14 #rubinav.”

Take a look at Shefali Bagga’s tweet here:

I have hardly seen people raising questions when a husband is dominating . Strange but true. Then why to point when a wife is dominating . Arey unka relationship hai jaise unko sahi lage . #rubina #biggboss14 #rubinav https://t.co/UKdVGMKpQ4 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) December 27, 2020

A few days back, when comedy writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa visited the house as a Christmas special guest, he also cracked a joke on Rubina. Earlier, while taking an indirect dig at Rahul Mahajan, Shefali also praised Rahul Vaidya. In a tweet, she wrote,“Raja aur rani dono hi badhia hai (both the king and queen are good for the show) for the show #rubina #RahulVaidya #biggboss14. #RahulVaidya is task mein bhi aur #BiggBoss14 mein bhi chauke chakke maarne mein maahir hai (Rahul Vaidya is an expert and hits sixes and fours in this task as well as the game)! Keep going.”

