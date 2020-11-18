Bigg Boss 14: Shefali Bagga sees 'finalists' in Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya; Is impressed by singer's 'magic'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga lauded Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya for their enthusiasm in the game during the captaincy task. She also expressed her support for the singer. Take a look.

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was fiery. While Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik got into an ugly fight, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Vaidya got pitted against each other for the captaincy task. Rahul and Rubina were made the King and Queen respectively of the 'Black Hearts Vs Red Hearts', the housemates were made their sevaks. The contender, who gets the maximum number of hearts will be the next captain of the BB 14 house.

Rahul and Rubina, who don't see each other eye-to-eye, were extremely enthusiastic to win the captaincy and be the captain of the BB 14 house. Both, put their best efforts into convincing housemates to support them and assured them benefits in return. Planning and plotting happened and alliances were formed. Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, and Kavita Kaushik were at the forefront of all the action and gave in their best shot. Amidst this, Rubina and Rahul also got into loggerheads, both none of them bowed down. They stood adamant to battle it out for becoming the new captain of the BB 14 house.

Upon seeing Rahul and Rubina's spirit, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga was left mighty impressed with them. She took to her social media handle to praise the two and said that she sees Bigg Boss season 14 finalists in Rahul and Rubina. Shefali seemed swooned by Rahul's gameplay and lauded him for his magic of turning against Rubina's friends against her in the captaincy task. She also extended her support to the singer.

Take a look at Shefali's tweets here:

Wah kya naam hai task ka ..Ek tha raja nahi, ek hai raja .. full support for #RahulVaidya #BiggBoss14 #BB14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) November 17, 2020

Toughest competitors of this season .. raja and rani.. #RahulVaidya and #RubinaDiliak I can see a winner in them ... finalists for sure #BiggBoss14 #BB14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) November 17, 2020

Waah #RahulVaidya you have that magic .. #RubinaDialik ke dost bhi task mein Rahul k sath hogae #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the captaincy task is still on, and it is yet to be seen who ultimately becomes the captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house this time. Who do you think will win the task - Rubina or Rahul? Let us know in the comment section below.

