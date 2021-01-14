Bigg Boss 14: Shefali Jariwala backs Rubina Dilaik; Says 'nothing wrong in being authoritative & dominating'

Shefali Jariwala was a part of the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. Here's what she has to say about Rubina and the rest of the contestants of the house.

Bigg Boss 14 has been entertaining the audience to the fullest. While Jasmin Bhasin’s sudden eviction left many fans emotional last week, the tantrums of a few housemates during Rakhi’s captaincy has kept the audience at the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, a former contestant from season 13, Shefali Jariwala has some analysis to make about whatever happened in the past few weeks which she reveals during an exclusive conversation with ETimes. She begins by talking about Jasmin’s nomination and elimination.

While stating about not being convinced with the nomination punishment given to Jasmin, Aly, Rubina, and Abhinav, she states that because of the same, a strong player like Jasmin got ousted from the Bigg Boss house. Moreover, Shefali also added that Abhinav has got the support of Rubina’s fans. She then states that the eliminations happen not only because of voting but also for performance. The actress then backs Rubina Dilaik’s stint in the show while adding that it’s okay to be authoritative and dominating.

Shefali says that being fierce is Rubina’s personality and that she is using it to her advantage. She also alleges that Arshi Khan has been poking Rubina unnecessarily and that she is not liking it. However, the actress also adds that Arshi and Rakhi are the ones who are running the show. While talking about the latter, Shefali says that she has changed and that she has also stopped abusing others. She also found Rakhi flirting with Abhinav quite hilarious.

Credits :Times of India

