Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill drops HINTS of entering Salman Khan hosted show as a 'special guest;' Watch

During a recent live chat with fans, BB 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill dropped major hints about her stepping into the Bigg Boss 14 house. Here's what she has to say about entering Salman Khan-hosted show once again.

Bigg Boss 14 started with a 'bang' on Saturday, and the show has been picking pace with each passing day. As per BB 14's format this year not only new contestants but popular former players are also locked inside the house. While the new faces are 'freshers,' the past players - , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan are called the 'Toofani seniors' who will stay for two weeks.

Apart from this trio, the names of several much-loved previous Bigg Boss contestants have come up. Among them, the name of Bigg Boss 13's finalist Shehnaaz Gill has been doing rounds for the longest time. While SidNaaz fans were expecting her to enter the BB 14 house with Sidharth, it did not really happen. Though speculations of Shehnaaz becoming a part of Bigg Boss season 14 has are rife, there has been no confirmation yet. However, it looks like Shehnaaz has now finally broken her silence of participating in BB 14, and dropped some major hints.

During a recent live chat with fans on social media (YouTube), Shehnaaz addressed the news of her stepping into the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the interaction, she was heard saying, 'Mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss me aane ki, mujhe toh sab kuch mil gaya, jo mujhe chahiye tha. Now, if I go, then I will go as a guest.' Well, looks like Shehnaaz has indirectly revealed that she is going to enter the -hosted show once again as a special guest soon.

Well, if Shehnaaz happens to be a part of BB 14, it is certainly going to bring a smile on everyone's face. With her bubbly, cute, innocent, and chirpy nature, Shehnaaz captured millions of hearts in BB 13. She is touted as the 'Entertainer of Bigg Boss' as she kept viewers entertained and engaged throughout the show with her fun-loving antics. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

