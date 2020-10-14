Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS she's watching the show for Sidharth Shukla; Says 'Freshers seem confused'

Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up about her views on Bigg Boss season 14, the new constants, and her best friend Sidharth Shukla's stint in the house as a senior. Here's what she said.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most-loved contestants of Bigg Boss. The Punjabi Kudi captured millions of hearts with her stint in the previous season. While rumours of Shehnaaz entering the Bigg Boss 14 house have been abuzz, there has been no confirmation yet. However, recently, Shehnaaz got into a candid chat with the Times of India where she spoke about BB 14's format, the contestants (freshers), and the inclusion of seniors - , Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla.

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist revealed that she is following the season 14, and feels that rue colours of the inmates will be revealed gradually. She said that no matter how hard anyone tries to act sweet and nice, the concept of Bigg Boss is such that it will bring out the person's real personality. According to Shehnaaz, Bigg Boss tests a person's ability and patience. However, she does not seem happy with the contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan try to impress Hina Khan with their dance and antics

'The current contestants seem to be confused about what they have to do inside the house. They don’t have a point of view and are too reliant on the seniors,' opined Shehnaaz. Further, she added that presence of seniors helps to establish an immediate connection with the viewers, but the drawback is that the freshers are not playing their own game. 'Competition nahi hai,' said Shehnaaz.

Going back in time, Shehnaaz spoke about how Bigg Boss 13 was different and entertaining, as every contestant tried to establish themselves. 'Hamaare season mein pehle week se lekar end tak jo bhi raha hai, sab apna best dekar gaye hain. (In our season, every contestant who was there from the beginning till the end, were giving their best). However, Shehnaaz stated that she does not see that drive in Bigg Boss 14 contestants. 'Kuchh karna hi nahi chahte just because seniors hain. (They don't want to do anything, just because seniors are present). In fact, they are being remote controlled by the seniors,' Shenaaz expressed.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured BF Aly Goni calls her his strong girl for fighting with 4 men in a task

When pointed out that many viewers feel Sidharth is again the highlight of the show, Shehnaaz responded saying that the makers must have got the seniors on board for a reason. 'Sidharth Shukla is the TRP king. Show thoda chal raha hai usko daalne se. (BB 14 is working a little because of Sid). I am sure many people watch it because of him, shared Shehnaaz. However, that being said, Shehnaaz also said that it is a double-edged sword, and the freshers have not been able to make their place in the BB 14 house yet.

Expressing her opinion Shehnaaz said that the freshers are adamant that they will begin their game, only when the seniors leave. However, she said that if she was a part of BB 14 as a fresher, she wouldn’t follow a senior blindly, as she has her own mind to play the game. Giving some tips to BB 14 freshers Shehnaaz said, 'Khud ka vajood rakho, lado, bhido ek dum sher ki tarah. Kisi ke aage peeche poonch ban kar mat raho. Apna game khelo without being selfish. Apna stand toh har koi le leta hai, but doosro ka stand lena seekho.' (Play the game like a lion. Keep you opinions, take a stand, don't become someone's puppet. Don't be selfish, stand for others too, when you feel it is right)

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin get into an ugly spat with Nikki Tamboli during immunity task

Ask her if she finds any contestant fake in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Shehnaaz said, 'Fake dikhao but kuchh toh dikhaao. Kuchh dikh hi nahi raha.' She revealed that she is watching BB 14 only for her BFF Sidharth. 'I am watching the show because of Sidharth Shukla. I won’t watch it after he exits,' stated Shehnaaz.

Known as Punjabi's , Shehnaaz further showered praised on Sidharth for his stint in BB 14. She said that he is playing the game really well, he is looking good, and his comic skills are also entertaining. Opening about Sidharth getting flirty with BB 14's female contestants, Shehnaaz reiterated, 'He is flirting with girls but in a healthy way. Many people are judging his conduct outside the house, but I know him well and can vouch that his intention is pure.' Lastly, Shehnaaz said that Sidharth cannot help if girls are going gaga over him, he needs someone to talk to inside the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14, October 13, Day 10 written update: Eijaz, Jasmin are at loggerheads; Jaan admits he likes Nikki

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×