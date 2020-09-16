Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill RUBBISHES rumours of her being a part of Salman Khan hosted show

Shehnaaz Gill has finally opened up about speculations of her going to Bigg Boss 14 as a special guest. Here's what she has to say about being a part of the upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted show.

Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines for the longest time now. Ever the previous season came to a grand end, any detail about season 14 caught everyone's attention. From the probable contestants to the changes in the upcoming season, every news about Bigg Boss 2020 became the center of attraction. A few weeks ago, several media reports suggested that Shehnaaz Gill, the 'entertainer' of Bigg Boss 13 is all set to enter the upcoming season. It was said that Shehnaaz will feature in Bigg Boss 14 as a 'special guest'.

Not only this, but media reports also suggested that the Punjab Ki has also agreed to be on the show. Reports stated that Shehnaaz has almost given a nod to the offer, and she will be seen having a gala time with and the BB 14 contestants. However, neither Shehnaaz nor the makers of BB 2020 had confirmed the news. But now, Shehnaaz has finally reacted to the news. She has opened up about speculations of her going to Bigg Boss 14 as a special guest. Clarifying the rumours, Shehnaaz has denied the speculations in a recent chat with the Times of India.

The BB 13 finalist has rubbished the news and clarified that she has not got any such invitation from the makers of BB 14. Yes, she has clearly stated that is 'not' going to season 14. However, she is keen to see how interesting the upcoming season will be.

'Bakwas, mujhe koi invitation nahi aaya hai. (Rubbish, I haven't got any invitation) Our season was such a hit, it would be interesting to see what the participants do and how they fare this year. But to answer your question in a clear manner, I am not going to 'Bigg Boss 14', Shehnaaz was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz became a household name after a stint in BB 13. With her cuteness, innocence, and entertaining personality, she made a special place in the hearts of millions. Well, this certainly is a piece of sad news for Shehnaaz Gill's fans, who wanted to see the Punjabi Kudi spread her magic in the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

