Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol bares his heart out to Rubina Dilaik, recalls his father's near death accident

Shehzad Deol spoke about his father's almost fatal accident during a conversation with Rubina Dilaik, inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 has been picking up pace with each passing episode. While the seniors continue to be inside the house, Shehzad Deol had started off as a very promising contestant. However, as per the current voting, the Punjabi Model is amongst the bottom 3 contestants inside the house. Referred to as the 'cute sardar' of the show, he was recently seen getting candid and opening up to Rubina Dilaik wherein he got emotional and recounted a personal incident of his life with her.

Speaking about his father whom Shehzad is very close to, he spoke about an accident that his father had when he had fallen into a lift shaft and fractured his leg, but his head was saved due to his turban. Shehzad's father's injury was extremely challenging for his entire family and coming out of it was quite a feat for them, he revealed. Highlighting how challenging that incident was for his family, Shehzad recounted how mature, strong and supportive he had to be through all of it.

Meanwhile, speaking of Shehzad, before entering the house, he told us, "I have always looked forward to getting an opportunity to participate in a reality show like Bigg Boss. Now that I have finally gotten the chance to do so, I am going to utilise this chance to only and only win the audiences hearts. Being a typical Punjabi boy at heart, I am going to show the world what we Punjabis are made of!"

