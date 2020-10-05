Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan lock horns again; latter says 'I can scream too'
Bigg Boss 14 is currently focused on the tasks assigned by seniors - Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla to the freshers who are the contestants this year. Among others Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal have entered the Bigg Boss house this year. Rubina, Jaan, Sara and Nishant were among the contestants who were rejected to enter the BB house and have been asked to stay in the garden area till further notice.
Looks like this tug of war of words is not going to end anytime soon. On the other hand, Hina and Sidharth are sharing a lovely bond inside which has got fans to trend SidHina. Whose side are you on? Let us know in the comments section below.
