Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan lock horns again; latter says 'I can scream too'

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan get into a verbal spat yet again inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two even had an argument during the grand premiere episode. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 is currently focused on the tasks assigned by seniors - Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla to the freshers who are the contestants this year. Among others Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal have entered the Bigg Boss house this year. Rubina, Jaan, Sara and Nishant were among the contestants who were rejected to enter the BB house and have been asked to stay in the garden area till further notice.

While the seniors have been assigned the duty of different corners to create pressure between the contestants, looks like it led to an argument between Gauahar and Sidharth themselves. Even on the stage, the two had a small confrontation when Gauahar had explained that she does not like anyone raising their voice and abusing. And that is exactly what happens inside the BB house again. It is shown that Sidharth loses his temper over something during a task they had assigned which does not go down well with Gauahar. She in return screams and tells him that 'if he can scream, she can scream too.'



View this post on Instagram A post shared by SidHeart (@sidharthshukla_fans) on Oct 4, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

Looks like this tug of war of words is not going to end anytime soon. On the other hand, Hina and Sidharth are sharing a lovely bond inside which has got fans to trend SidHina. Whose side are you on? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan & Sidharth Shukla war of words on stage takes Bigg Boss 14 premiere by a storm.

Credits :Colors Tv

Share your comment ×