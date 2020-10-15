  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla DECLINES Hina Khan's friendship as she asks about his relationship status; Watch

Hina Khan asks Sidharth Shukla about his relation status while they chatty about their personal life in Bigg Boss 14 house. Sidharth replies, 'You aren't my friend to ask me this.' Watch the video here.
3447 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan asks Sidharth Shukla about his relation status while they chatty about their personal life. Sidharth replies,  'You aren't my friend to ask me this.' 

Take a look at the video here: 

Credits :Instagram

