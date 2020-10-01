Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan share their stylish look from grand premiere of Salman Khan’s show

Ahead of the grand premiere of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla have added on to the audience’s excitement as they shared their look for the big night.

The Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere is just two days away and the audience is waiting for the big night with bated breath. It is expected that the new season of the popular reality show is coming up with some of the most unexpected twists for both audience and contestants. Amid this, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, which will be hosted by , will also be graced by former contestants of the reality show including , Gauahar Khan, Siddharth Shukla etc. Needless to say, this has added on to the viewers' excitement for the show.

Interestingly, the former contestants are also making sure to keep the fans intrigued about Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere by some interesting posts. Recently, Gauahar and Sidharth shared their look for the big night and it has left the fans even more excited. The Bigg Boss 7 winner will be seen in a sizzling white outfit with golden embroidery. She completed her look with a pair of golden sandals and kept her hair locks open. On the other hand, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor looked dapper in his stylish black kurta which he had paired with a grey coloured shrug and black trousers.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla’s look for Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere:

To note, the former contestants will be entering the BB house to bring on new challenges for the contestants of the show. Talking about the contestants, Nishant Malkhani, Radhe Maa, Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, etc. are expected to participate in the popular reality show.

