Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla & Hina Khan bond gets fans talking; SidNaaz fans say 'can't replace Shehnaaz'

Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan share a good bond inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Their growing camaraderie gets fan talking. On the other hand, SidNaaz fans share that no one can replace Shehnaaz. Read.
75830 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla & Hina Khan bond gets fans talking; SidNaaz fans say 'can't replace Shehnaaz'
Bigg Boss 14 has begun and while the entire focus currently seems to be on the toofani seniors, fans have been particularly going gaga over Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth won the last season for the reality show. He is seen entertaining the current contestants aka freshers and plotting along with other seniors to pressurise the freshers. While Gauahar and Sidharth had a slight confrontation on the grand premiere stage itself, looks like Sidharth and Hina are bonding well. 

We have already seen in the day 1 episode, Sidharth and Hina are kind of growing fond of each other's company. In an unseen footage on Voot, it is shown that Sidharth and Hina talk about how they were perceived differently outside during their season and got chatty. Their growing bond has definitely got fans talking, while SidNaaz fans are expressing their disappointment claiming that Shehnaaz is irreplaceable with Sid. What do you guys think? Where do you think SidHina's camaraderie will head? 







Meanwhile, Sidharth has already created a wave inside the house. After Sara Gurpal called him Punjab Ka Jija, fans have been left amused while Sidharth blushed. Sidharth has been assigned the role of judging the tasks and behaviour of the contestants inside, while Hina has been allotted the luxury items, she has all the authority over BB Mall, spa and gym. Gauahar, on the other hand, has been given kitchen. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla 'jija'; we wonder what Shehnaaz Gill has to say

Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

