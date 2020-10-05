Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla & Hina Khan bond gets fans talking; SidNaaz fans say 'can't replace Shehnaaz'
Bigg Boss 14 has begun and while the entire focus currently seems to be on the toofani seniors, fans have been particularly going gaga over Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth won the last season for the reality show. He is seen entertaining the current contestants aka freshers and plotting along with other seniors to pressurise the freshers. While Gauahar and Sidharth had a slight confrontation on the grand premiere stage itself, looks like Sidharth and Hina are bonding well.
Right now Sid and Hina k dosti dil jit rahe hae sab ki#SidharthShukla #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/ZAIIvxzq9C
— (@Admirerofsid) October 5, 2020
Bruh people are thinking Sid and Rashmi ka kuch chal raha hai.. Kuch log toh Hina and Sid ko lekar bhi insecure hai.. Can you all PLEASE stop this clownery #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla
— (@SidBB13Naaz) October 5, 2020
I think they were talking about shilpa ? #SidharthShukla #Sidhearts #SidHina https://t.co/xxV3KoMicY
— Pikachu (@BoreNaKaro_) October 5, 2020
Sid: log kitna bura bolte hai tere barey mein, tere barey mein hamesha ganda kyun bolte hai?
Hina: maine bhi tere barey mein yehi sunna Sidharth, tu toh kitna achaaa hai
their usud clips are so entertaining #SidharthShukla
#SidHearts pic.twitter.com/60XZVhNgIk
— (@nakhrehiza) October 5, 2020
I am loving the camaraderie between Sid & Hina.
There’s so much maturity and cuteness in their friendship. May Allah protect these two from evil sight. #SidHina #SidharthShukla #HinaKhan #BB14 pic.twitter.com/UaV14Zk70B
— (@nakhrehiza) October 5, 2020
Mujhe kaha problem ho rahi hai brooo. Kuch bhi. #SidHina is cute ,lol pic.twitter.com/E03EfepquH
— (@VelvetXCanyon) October 5, 2020
Oski harkatein tou ni lg rhi ky wo committed hai#SidHina https://t.co/3SlpSqtbFr pic.twitter.com/ossg7fWM1E
— Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaz_fangirl) October 5, 2020
Meanwhile, Sidharth has already created a wave inside the house. After Sara Gurpal called him Punjab Ka Jija, fans have been left amused while Sidharth blushed. Sidharth has been assigned the role of judging the tasks and behaviour of the contestants inside, while Hina has been allotted the luxury items, she has all the authority over BB Mall, spa and gym. Gauahar, on the other hand, has been given kitchen.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla 'jija'; we wonder what Shehnaaz Gill has to say
Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.