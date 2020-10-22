Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan cherish the bond they shared; Latter says ‘Will miss this tigdi’

After seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan left Bigg Boss 14, the trio shared heartfelt posts expressing gratitude towards fans for their love and support

Bigg Boss 14 has been full of most unexpected twists and turns and every episode has managed to leave the audience on the edge of their seats. The biggest twist in this season came after three former contestants – , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan - entered the popular reality show as seniors. They added a new charm to the show and were seen introducing new rules in the house, thus adding on to the challenges for the new contestants. And now, after ruling the BB house for two weeks, Hina, Sidharth and Gauahar have left the house.

The trio has expressed their gratitude towards their fans for showering immense love on them. Talking about the same, Sidharth wrote that while he is overwhelmed with the love coming his way, he admitted being sceptical about the equation he would have with Hina and Gauahar. However, the Bigg Boss 13 winner stated that he had a great time with the ladies inside the BB house. “Hey guys thanks a ton for all the support I enjoyed outside while I was in the #BB14 house it really means a lot .. was very sceptical about our bonding but I surprisingly had an amazing time with both @GAUAHAR_KHAN and @eyehinakhan,” Sidharth tweeted.

On the other hands, Hina stated that she enjoyed Sidharth and Gauahar’s company and will the fun times the cute banters. She even called the trio as tigdi. “These 2 weeks would not have been the same for me, without my counterparts. We fought, we disagreed, we stood for right as we thought during the tasks, but we also had a lot of fun, enjoyed each other’s company, bonhomie and had immense love & respect for one another. Will miss this tigdi forever. Thank you Sidharth and Gauhar for being the way you wer..Got to learn a lot from you guys. Will miss our fun times, laughters, our cute banter, morning breakfast, lunch and dinner together.. And much more. Thank you Guyss. Big Love.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar also expressed her gratitude towards fans for showering her with immense love. The Bigg Boss 7 winner shared a beautiful selfie wearing her sunglasses and wrote, “Finally in a world where I’m allowed to wear sunglasses! Hehehhehehe guess who’s back ?? hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii my #CraZylot !!! Thank u for allllllllllll the love and support while I was in #BB14 #7yearsAndForever #Alhamdulillah I love You all !.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's fans give him 'warm welcome' after his stint in Salman Khan hosted show

Take a look at Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar’s post after exiting Bigg Boss 14:

Hey guys thanks a ton for all the support I enjoyed outside while I was in the #BB14 house it really means a lot .. was very skeptical about our bonding but i surprisingly had an amazing time with both @GAUAHAR_KHAN and @eyehinakhan — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 22, 2020

Will miss this tigdi forever. Thank you Sidharth and Gauhar for being the way you wer..Got to learn a lot from you guys. Will miss our fun times, laughters, our cute banter, morning breakfast, lunch and dinner together..

And much more.

Thank you Guyss

Big Love — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) October 21, 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×