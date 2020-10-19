Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan COLLIDE as they pick which fresher deserves to continue

Toofani seniors - Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are going to enter into a 'disagreement' again as Salman Khan gives them a task to choose the deserving freshers in Bigg Boss 14. Take a look.

It's going to be a firey episode tonight on Bigg Boss 14 as it is 'Somwar Ka Vaar' with at 10 pm. While viewers are waiting to know who will get evicted today, host Salman is going to push freshers to bring out their true avatars. Not only freshers, but the seniors are also going to clash against each other, as Salman puts them in a tricky situation.

It will so happen that Salman will give seniors - , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan a task, wherein they have to choose a fresher who they want to see in the BB 14 house ahead. Salman informs the seniors that two freshers will stand behind a screen, and they have to pick one from the pair, who they think are deserving to stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The first pair to come up is Eijaz Khan and Rubina Dilaik. Sidharth picks Eijaz for being entertaining and calls Rubina selectively dumb. However, Hina differs from Sid's views and claims that Rubina is more entertaining that Eijaz.

Next up are Pavitra Punia and Jasmin Bhasin. While Hina chooses Pavitra citing that Jasmin often controls her anger, Gauahar disagrees saying Jasmin is more BB worthy as she is a complete package. Later, Jaan Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani go against each other. While Sidharth calls Jaan strong and Nishant disappointing, Gauahar dissents saying that she has seen a growth in Nishant, and Hina seconds her.

Lastly, we have Abhinav Shukla vs Rahul Vaidya. While Sidharth and Hina find Abhinav more deserving as he is vocal, Gauahar strongly disagrees with them saying Rahul has had his own fights in the BB 14 house.

Well, it would be interesting to see how tables turn after the seniors openly reveal their likes and dislikes. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

