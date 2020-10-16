Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla recalls fond memories of his father as he chats with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan
Sidharth Shukla got emotional as he recounted beautiful memories with his late father while talking to Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read on.
Sidharth Shukla got emotional as he recounted beautiful memories with his late father while talking to Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Take a look:
Our hearts our melting, what about you #SidHearts❤️
Watch #BiggBoss14 tonight at 10 PM only on #Colors #BB14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 @sidharth_shukla@eyehinakhan@GAUAHAR_KHAN
Catch it before TV on @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/EWRXxC3rR7
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 16, 2020
Credits :Colors TV Twitter
