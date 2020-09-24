Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla REVEALS if he & Asim Riaz 'fought' after BB 13; Here's what he said

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house are known to all. Today, during the Bigg Boss 14 launch, when Salman Khan asked Sidharth if he and Asim 'wrestled' outside the BB house, here's what he said.

Everyone is waiting for Bigg Boss 14 to drop on the Television screens next week on October 3 (2020). While curiosity about the upcoming season is top-notch, the makers released a 'surprise' for fans as they conducted a 'virtual' press conference BB 14. With host welcoming everyone to the 'brand new season,' the 'special guests of BB 14' also spread their charm in the PC.

We're talking about , Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla. The three past contestants left Salman perplexed about their 'involvement' in BB 14. While the trio did not divulge into details, leaving Salman and others inquisitive, they had a candid conversation with Salman. However, the most interesting talk was between Sidharth and Salman, wherein the host asked the Bigg Boss 13 winner about his equation with Asim. Yes, Salman tapped the right nerve and asked the most-awaited question about Sidharth and Asim's rivalry.

Sidharth and Asim's friendship-turned-rivalry in BB 13 is known to everybody. The two fought like cats and dogs. They not only had ugly verbals disagreements but also bad physical fights. Things turned so bad between the two, that Salman had once asked Bigg Boss, to open the main door to let them take out their frustration on each other. Citing their nasty equation, Salman threw a question on Sidharth asking him, if he 'fought' with Asim in real life after their BB 13 stint.

Salman quipped, 'After exiting the Bigg Boss 13 house, did you and Asim Riaz 'wrestle' in the real 'Sultaani Akhada?' To which Sidharth replied, 'Nahi, akhade me nahi hua (No, we did not wrestle it out in real life), but there were some social media wars. However, in all everything was good.' He further smiled and added, 'Bigg Boss wala nahi tha feel.' Salman was content that Asim and Sidharth's bond did not turn ugly in real-life, and said, Acha hai bohot acha hai.'

Salman asks Sidharth if he and Asim wrestled post BB got over. He said there was some ‘social media war of words’ but nothing like that inside the house. @sidharth_shukla @BeingSalmanKhan #biggboss #BiggBoss14 #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/dKYb9bl68s — Pinkvilla Telly (@PinkvillaTelly) September 24, 2020

To note, Sidharth and Asim, buried their differences during the last leg of BB 13. The two hugged it out, and never indulged in serious fights after the show. In fact, Sidharth also congratulated Asim recently for one of his achievements on social media.

