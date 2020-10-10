Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla shares with Gauahar how he had a hard time convincing his mom about having a GF

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan get chatty inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two have entered the house as seniors.

Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly the star of previous season and even the 14th season is somehow only about him. In a recently unseen video shared on VOOT, we see Sidharth shares with Gauahar Khan how during his growing up stage, he had a hard time to convince his mother that he was dating someone.

In a candid conversation with Gauahar Khan, Sidharth said, "When a boy is growing up, a girlfriend is like ‘respect!’ Specially jab aap boy schools se ho.” And then goes on to remember when he introduced his girlfriend to his mother. He mentioned “Mom meri girlfriend hain” to which his mom replied, “Haan Haan thik hai na friend hai, ladki hai hai na. I used to repeatedly tell her that she is my girlfriend. "My mom was just not ready to accept that hua chokra jawaan re."

Sidharth then laughed and added “Mujhe aisa lagta tha ki meri maa ko mujh pe bharosa nahi hain; Mummy ladki pata sakta hu mien. Apne baaju mein ladki rehti hai mummy. Koi hai joh intezaar karta hai apne phone ka, maa. Aapko pata nahi par koi mujhko puchta hai ki you reached home? Baby are you alright, did you eat food? Did you have your dinner?”

We all know that Sidharth is very close to his mother. During last season, he was seen getting emotional when his mother entered the house.

