  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla talks to Hina Khan about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill making SidNaaz fans happy

Sidharth Shukla opened up about with Shehnaaz Gill as he got chatty with Hina Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Here's what he shared.
28559 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla talks about Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla talks to Hina Khan about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill making SidNaaz fans happy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a mentor, many fans wished to see Shehnaaz Gill accompany him. However, they were left disappointed as not Shehnaaz but Sidharth stepped in with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. But, now there's something that has left all SidNaaz fans beaming in happiness, and they feel Sidharth is missing Shehnaaz in BB 14. 

Well, it so happened that Sidharth in a recent candid conversation with Hina, opened up about his bond with Shehnaaz. It all happened when Hina asked him who did he have the strongest bond with, in the BB 13 house, to which he promptly replied 'Shehnaaz.' Further, prodding him, Hina asked, 'Then what about your equation Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma?' Sidharth responded saying, 'I was friends with them also, but you asked about the strongest connection, and it was with Shehnaaz.' 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill drops HINTS of entering Salman Khan hosted show as a 'special guest;' Watch

Further, Sidharth also goes on to speak about how they supported each other in the BB 13 house. From their massage to their masti, Sidharth opened up about his fun-loving camaraderie with Shehnaaz as he spoke casually to Hina. Hina also said that Shehnaaz might enter the BB 14 house, once they leave. She compliments the Punjabi girl calling her 'cute and innocent.' Later, Hina is seen asking if he met any of his BB 13 housemates outside after the show, to which again Sidharth indirectly points out towards Shehnaaz. 

Take a look at Sidharth and Hina's conversation about Shehnaaz in the BB 14 house here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Live From Bigg Boss 14 House ! ( Use Headphones . . Kindly Watch These Episodes On COLORS TV everyday and Before Television On VOOT Select ! Disclaimer : **FAIR USE** Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching , scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use . . . Follow @bigbossjassos for Video & Exclusive Updates ! . . #jaankumarsanu #jasminbhasin #rahulvaidya #shehzaddeol #nikkitamboli #nishantsinghmalkani #rubinadilaik #pavitrapunia #abhinavshukla #eijazkhan #saragurpal #hinakhan #gauharkhan #sidharthshukla #biggboss14 #biggboss #shehnaazgill

A post shared by BIG BOSS JASSOS (@bigbossjassos) on

Well, SidNaaz fans are left gawking upon seeing Sidharth talk about Shehnaaz in the BB 14 house. Meanwhile, Hina and Sidharth have also formed a good bond in these days, and fans loved their equation. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing SidNaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's 'aisi ladki' comment on Nikki Tamboli; See post

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss: Swami Om, Karishma Tanna to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill; Contestants Salman Khan got angry on
Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill drops HINTS of entering Salman Khan hosted show as a 'special guest;' Watch
Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's 'aisi ladki' comment on Nikki Tamboli; See post
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli calls Sidharth Shukla 'marriage material,' Latter flirts with her
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki, Pavitra, Rubina Dilaik try to 'woo' Sidharth Shukla for immunity
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla consoles crying Jasmin Bhasin; Motivates her to take stand in the house

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement