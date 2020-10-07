Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla talks to Hina Khan about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill making SidNaaz fans happy
When Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a mentor, many fans wished to see Shehnaaz Gill accompany him. However, they were left disappointed as not Shehnaaz but Sidharth stepped in with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. But, now there's something that has left all SidNaaz fans beaming in happiness, and they feel Sidharth is missing Shehnaaz in BB 14.
Well, it so happened that Sidharth in a recent candid conversation with Hina, opened up about his bond with Shehnaaz. It all happened when Hina asked him who did he have the strongest bond with, in the BB 13 house, to which he promptly replied 'Shehnaaz.' Further, prodding him, Hina asked, 'Then what about your equation Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma?' Sidharth responded saying, 'I was friends with them also, but you asked about the strongest connection, and it was with Shehnaaz.'
Further, Sidharth also goes on to speak about how they supported each other in the BB 13 house. From their massage to their masti, Sidharth opened up about his fun-loving camaraderie with Shehnaaz as he spoke casually to Hina. Hina also said that Shehnaaz might enter the BB 14 house, once they leave. She compliments the Punjabi girl calling her 'cute and innocent.' Later, Hina is seen asking if he met any of his BB 13 housemates outside after the show, to which again Sidharth indirectly points out towards Shehnaaz.
Take a look at Sidharth and Hina's conversation about Shehnaaz in the BB 14 house here:
Well, SidNaaz fans are left gawking upon seeing Sidharth talk about Shehnaaz in the BB 14 house. Meanwhile, Hina and Sidharth have also formed a good bond in these days, and fans loved their equation. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing SidNaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.
